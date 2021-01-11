Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states and Union territories to review the pandemic situation in the country and discuss the Covid vaccine rollout. During the meet he informed the state governments that they will not have to pay for the first round of Covid vaccines as the Centre will bear the cost. The Prime Minister also said that the first round of vaccines will be administered to the frontline and healthcare workers and public representatives are not in the priority list. In the second phase people above 50 years