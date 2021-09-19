Centre Warns 11 States About Dengue Strain As Cases Rise In India

As cases of dengue continue to rise in 11 states of India, the centre warns the states of a more dangerous, complicated strain of the disease. Here's everything you need to know.

As cases of dengue continue to rise in several states of India, the Central government has asked officials to take appropriate measures to detect and prevent the disease at an early stage. In Uttar Pradesh, the worst-affected state in the country, more than 1,500 cases of dengue and viral fever have been reported from various districts. Central UP, Bundelkhand, and western UP have been particularly heavily struck. Sixty new dengue cases were recorded on Wednesday, with eight deaths.

In Firozabad, 61 individuals have died so far, with eight fresh cases confirmed on Wednesday. The district's situation is dire, with over 450 people in hospitals. So far, 97 dengue-virus cases have been reported in Prayagraj. Agra, Ghaziabad, and Noida have also reported cases.

Meanwhile Center Has Warned People Against A More Dangerous Delta Strain

The government underlined the rising problem of serotype-II dengue fever, which is associated with more instances and complications than other forms of the disease, at a high-level conference chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and attended by leaders of 11 afflicted states/UTs.

In light of the forthcoming festival season, the high-level review meeting of the COVID-19 situation took note of the high-test positivity and ordered the states to prevent mass gatherings. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are among the states reporting dengue cases of serotype II.

States Requested To Take Appropriate Steps To Curb The Disease

Early detection of cases, operationalization of fever helplines; adequate stocking of testing kits, larvicides, and medicines; deployment of rapid response teams for prompt investigation and necessary public health action such as fever survey, contact tracing, and vector control; and alerting blood banks to maintain adequate stocks of blood and blood components, particularly red blood cells. States were also asked to conduct information, education, and communication campaigns about hotlines, vector control measures, home source reduction, and dengue symptoms.

Along With Dengue, Malaria And Viral Fever Are Also On A Rise

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, around 250 people, including children, are being treated for dengue, malaria, and viral fever at Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College. At Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur, more than 250 patients with viral fever, 25 patients with dengue fever, including 10 children, and some malaria patients have been admitted. At the hospital, no one has died as a result of these disorders.

At least 20 children were brought to the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital with viral illnesses, with one child showing signs of dengue fever. In recent weeks, India has been ravaged by a terrible dengue outbreak, with Uttar Pradesh being the worst-affected state. Several deaths were reported in the Firozabad area of Uttar Pradesh, forcing central teams and medics to investigate the outbreak.