Centre To Six States Showing COVID Spike: Examine Situation At Micro Level

Among the six states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

The Health Ministry has advised that the state should examine the situation of Covid-19 at the micro level and focus on the implementation of necessary preventive measures

Amid the rising COVID cases in the country, the Centre wrote a letter to six states showing a spike in infections and asked them to examine the situation at the micro levels. Among the six states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. These states have reported a significant rise in infection cases in the last week.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter to the states: "India has observed a significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases during the past few months. However, in the past few weeks, a rise in cases has been noted specifically in certain parts of the country with a total of 2,082 cases reported in the week ending March 8, 2023, which rose to 3,264 cases in the week ending March 15".

In the same letter, he informed that few states are reporting a higher number of cases indicating the possible localised spread of infection and there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection.

The Health Ministry has advised that the state should examine the situation of Covid-19 at the micro level and focus on the implementation of necessary preventive measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19. The ministry has asked the states to follow the advisories issued by it.

"It is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control the emerging spread of infection," Bhushan said in the letter.

According to the Union health ministry, India recorded over 700 COVID-19 cases in a single day spike. A fatality has been reported from Karnataka.

You may like to read

As per reports, Maharashtra reported a significant rise in COVID cases with 355 cases reported on March 8 to 668 cases as reported on March 15. Karnataka is also next in line with the state witnessing 604 cases on March 15 as opposed to 493 cases on March 8.

Reportedly, a new sub-variant Covid-19 XBB1.16 could be behind the recent surge in coronavirus cases in India over the past few days.