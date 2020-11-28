The Government of India is looking at getting 300-400 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by July which is being developed by an international health consortium that includes Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII) a top official said here on Saturday. The Covidshield vaccine is being developed jointly by the Oxford University AstraZeneca and SII. SII is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer where Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent time on Saturday evening to check on the vaccine status. Mod was accorded a warm welcome by SII's Founder-Chairman Cyrus Poonawalla CEO Adar Poonawalla his wife and Executive Director Natasha A. Poonawalla and