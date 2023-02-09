Centre Provides Clarification Over Commercial Surrogacy In Supreme Court

An argument has been raised that the ban on commercial surrogacy might be robbing the surrogates of their right over their bodies and deny them the opportunity to exercise their right to give birth.

The law doesn't allow the surrogate to pass her gametes to the child, says the Centre

In a recent event, the Centre clarified in the Supreme Court that as per the surrogacy law, a surrogate mother may not be genetically related to the baby as the law doesn't allow her to pass her gametes (eggs or oocytes) to the child.

The Centre has submitted before the court that the child born out of surrogacy must have the gametes of its intended parents (of the mother) and not of the surrogate.

A bench headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi is hearing a clutch of petitions, including one challenging certain provisions of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021.

One of the petitions filed has argued against these provisions as violating the right to privacy and against women's reproductive rights. It has been argued that the Surrogacy Act imposes a blanket ban on commercial surrogacy, which is neither desirable nor may be effective. It further added that a provision of the Surrogacy Act prescribes that no woman shall act as a surrogate mother by providing her own gametes.

A contention has been raised, in one of the petitions, that both Acts fall short of fully addressing the essential goal of regulating surrogacy and other assisted reproductive techniques.

The Centre in its submission before the Apex court informed that it had formed the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board under section 17 of the Surrogacy Act and section 3 of the ART Act. The national board is a common body between the Surrogacy Act and the ART Act. It has the power to advise the Centre on policy matters relating to assisted reproductive technology and surrogacy. And, also for supervising the functioning of various bodies constituted under the two statutes, including the state boards.

Why do women choose surrogacy?

Surrogacy is an arrangement in which a woman (the surrogate) might choose to donate her eggs or carry a baby on behalf of another couple. There might be many reasons why people might opt for surrogacy such as health issues, fertility issues, same-sex marriage or single people wanting to have children.