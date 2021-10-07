Centre Opens More Than 8,300 Jan Aushadhi Kendras To Make Generic Medicines Available to All

The government has also introduced an effective IT-enabled logistics and supply-chain systems for ensuring real-time distribution of generic medicines at all Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

The Centre has completed the target of opening 8,300 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) for the financial year 2021-22 before the end of the deadline in September. So far, 8,355 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been made functional across the country, covering all districts. The centre aims to increase the number to 10,000 by March 2024.

The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) is the implementing agency for Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), which was initiated to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to all, especially the poor and deprived ones.

At present, the product basket of the scheme comprises 1,451 drugs and 240 surgical instruments. The centre has also added new medicines and nutraceutical products like glucometer, protein powder, malt-based food supplements, protein bar, immunity bar, etc. to the list. The available medicines and their MRP are provided on the PMBI website.

In addition, the BJP government has introduced an effective IT-enabled logistics and supply-chain systems for ensuring real-time distribution of medicines at all outlets. Further, there is a mobile application for PMBJP 'Janaushadhi Sugam' that ensures easy access to these affordable medicines to the people in every part of the country.

The UPA government launched the 'Jan Aushadhi Scheme' in November 2008, with an objective to make quality generic drugs available to all through dedicated outlets, known as Janaushadhi Kendras. Later on, it was relaunched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the year 2015. In November 2016, the scheme was renamed as "Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana" (PMBJP).

Generic drugs are equivalent in quality and efficacy as expensive branded drugs but are available at lesser prices. For example, the medicines available at the PMBJP outlets are priced 50 per cent to 90 per cent less than that of branded prices.

To ensure the quality of the products, the medicines are procured from World Health Organization - Good Manufacturing Practices (WHO-GMP) certified suppliers under the scheme. Further, the drugs are tested at laboratories accredited by 'National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories' (NABL) before dispatching to the centers.

For co-ordinating procurement, supply and marketing of generic drugs, the Bureau of Pharma Public Sector Undertakings of India (BPPI) was established under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Govt. of India.

The scheme creating awareness about generic medicine through education and publicity, as well as generate employment by engaging individual entrepreneurs in opening of PMBJP kendras.

The PMBJP kendras are opened from 8 am to 8 pm.

