India is all set to start the next phase of the world's largest mass vaccination drive. From Monday March 1 people above 60 years of age and people above 45 with underlying health conditions will get the vaccine. However though this vaccine will be given for free in government hospitals and vaccine centres many approved private centres will charge for it. Till now the government was deliberating on the price per dose of the vaccines. According to reports that have just come in the Union Government has fixed the price of vaccines at Rs 250 for a dose which would