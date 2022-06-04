live

Centre Expresses Concern Over Spike In Covid Cases In Some States, Says Localised Transmission Likely

Particularly, the spike in the number Covid-19 cases in seen in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

From past 1 week, a slight upsurge in Covid-19 cases is being observed in India. According to the Health Ministry, the country reported 21,055 cases in the week ending June 3, against 15,708 cases reported in week ending May 27. The weekly positivity has also increased to 0.73 per cent in week ending June 3, from 0.52 per cent in week ending May 27, said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Particularly, the spike in the number Covid-19 cases in seen in five states, which are Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

Concerned over this sudden spike in Covid cases, the Center has written letters to these states to continue monitoring the spread of the infection. They have been advised to undertake the required steps for prompt and effective management of the pandemic.

Localised spread of Covid-19 infection possible

Stating that there are a few states which are majorly contributing to India's total Covid cases, the Health Secretary indicated the possibility of a localised spread of infection.

Hence, he said, "there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic."

The Centre has advised these five states to ensure compliance with various advisories issued by the ministry.

You may like to read

LIVE UPDATES