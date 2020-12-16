The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that India is doing relatively well in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic besides speaking about the way forward -- vaccines. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 29000 cold-chain points 240 walk-in coolers 70 walk-in freezers 45000 ice-lined refrigerators 41000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators will be used for this purpose. He added that all this equipment has already reached different states. However he cautioned about the adverse effects as well saying that such adverse effects are primarily seen in children and pregnant women after vaccination. Bhushan also referred to international