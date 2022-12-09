Celine Dion Postpones 2023 Tour After Getting Diagnosed With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Was Recently Diagnosed With A Rare Neurological Disorder Called Stiff-Person Syndrome.

Celine Dion Was Recently Diagnosed With A Rare Neurological Disorder Called Stiff-Person Syndrome.

World famous French-Canadian singer and songwriter Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome. The winner of five Grammy awards recently posted a video on Instagram talking about her condition and that she will not be able to go through with her tour in 2023. The singer said that this neurological disorder is affecting her singing.

All About Stiff Person-Syndrome?

Stiff Person Syndrome is a neurological disease and it is very rare. It can cause painful spasms and progressive muscle stiffness. The symptoms can get triggered by a variety of factors like cold temperature, sudden movement, unexpected loud noises or even stress. This definition of Stiff Person Syndrome has been stated by John Hopkins Medicine. Scientists have stated that they are unsure about what exactly could be the cause of this condition. They also say that the symptoms and characteristics of this condition are very similar to auto-immune disorder.

This condition is acknowledged as a rare condition because scientists still do not know what triggers it. Their speculations include that it could be triggered by an autoimmune response in the spinal cord and brain. Due to lack of research and understanding about this condition, the symptoms of this disease is often confused with multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic illness, phobia or anxiety.

Who Is More At Risk?

The diagnosis process of this disease could take about seven years from when the symptoms first began, say experts. The symptoms might also vary from one person to another and that can also change the prognosis for them. Neurological diseases are known to become worse with time. As the disease progresses, its symptoms too can get worse and patients will experience problems doing simple physical activities like walking and moving. This condition also does not have a cure. Experts also say that certain people are more prone to get this condition than other. For example, women have higher risk than men.