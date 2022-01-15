CDC Updates Mask Recommendations: Here’s How To Choose The Most Protective Mask

The CDC recommends that you wear a mask or respirator that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

The world is now dealing with a new wave of Omicron infections, but not many people care about wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing at public places. Reminding people that the Covid-19 battle is far from over yet, and the virus is not done evolving, public health experts have been urging people, whether vaccinated or not, to continue wearing masks to protect themselves and others from the deadly disease.

"Masking is a critical public health tool for preventing spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask," says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While all masks and respirators provide some level of protection against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, properly fitted respirators provide the highest level of protection, the health agency noted in its mask recommendations.

The CDC recommends that you wear a mask or respirator that fits well and that you will wear consistently. Some masks may be harder to tolerate or wear consistently. Hence, it has described the different types of masks and respirators with varying degrees of protection to help you choose the most protective one.

Mask or Respirator?

Masks and respirators can provide different levels of protection depending on the type and how they are used. According to CDC, well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection and loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection.

Compared to layered finely woven products, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer more protection.

No matter what product you choose, it should fit well and be comfortable enough to wear so that you can keep it on when you need to. "A mask or respirator will be less effective if it fits poorly or if you wear it improperly or take it off frequently," the agency writes.

When should you consider a respirator?

The CDC recommends considering a respirator for certain higher risk situations, or by some people at increased risk for severe disease. These include:

When caring for COVID-19 patients.

People who are immunocompromised, older adults, and people with certain underlying medical conditions.

People whose job requires interacting with large numbers of the public. For example, bus drivers and grocery store workers.

While travelling on planes, buses, trains, or other forms of public transportation.

When physical distancing is not possible or when you are in crowded indoor or outdoor public settings.

If you are not up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Things to keep in mind when choosing a mask

When choosing a mask, it is important to look at how well it fits. Because gaps can let air with respiratory droplets leak in and out around the edges of the mask, says CDC.

So, when buying masks, the health agency suggests checking for gaps by cupping your hands around the outside edges of the mask, and to make sure that no air is flowing from the area near your eyes or from the sides of the mask.

If the mask has a good fit, you will feel warm air come through the front of the mask and may be able to see the mask material move in and out with each breath it says.

In addition, the CDC reminds people that disposable respirators should be discarded when they are dirty, damaged, or difficult to breathe through.

