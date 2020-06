Hand hygiene is one of the most important steps we should take to avoid getting infected with COVID-19 virus or spreading the disease. Public health agencies and doctors have been advising people to clean their hands often using soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. When you step out of the house for grocery shopping or other important work, a hand sanitizer may be an easy option to disinfect your hands. But it is highly likely that you’re using it incorrectly. A new study by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) revealed that most people aren’t using sanitizers properly, more specifically, they don’t rub the solution in for nearly enough time. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 3,43,091 as death toll reaches 9,900

When washing your hands with soap and water, the rule of thumb is that you scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds or enough time to sing "happy birthday" twice, from start to finish. Now, you may think that using hand sanitizers is easier, but it's not so. If you're using a hand sanitizer to disinfect your hands, you must rub for longer time, at least for 30 seconds or hum the "happy birthday" song three times. According to the CDC study, published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, rubbing for exactly 30 seconds can kill coronavirus, but doing less than this amount of time could leave traces of active virus, making you vulnerable to infection.

However, the study noted that this recommended timing is not routinely practised by people and as a result many face the risk of transmission without knowing it. So, next time you use a hand sanitizer, make sure to rub it for a full 30 seconds.

The right way to clean your hands with sanitizer

When used properly, a sanitizer is very effective in fighting COVID, said the CDC researchers who support the use of WHO-recommended handrub formulations in healthcare systems and viral outbreaks. According to WHO, your hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 70 percent alcohol in order to be effective. The researchers suggest following these steps while using a hand sanitizer:

Apply a generous amount of the liquid all over your hands

Make sure you’re applying it between the fingers, on the backs of your hands and under your nails.

Keep rubbing your hands till you complete singing “happy birthday” three times.

Do not rinse or wipe off the hand sanitizer before it’s dry. If you do so, it may not work as well against germs.

A few things to keep in mind

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available. Avoid using hand sanitizer if your hands are visibly dirty or greasy: for example, after gardening or playing outdoors. Wash your hands with soap and water instead. Always store the bottle of hand sanitizer out of your children reach. Also, do not use hand sanitizers to clean hands of infants. Children can use it but supervise them when they do so to prevent swallowing alcohol. After applying hand sanitiser, do not touch your mouth.