Exposed To COVID-19 Virus? Here's What To Do Next

CDC Proposes New Set Of COVID-19 Guidelines To Ensure Public Safety

CDC states that 14 day quarantine is no longer mandatory to control transmission of COVID-19 virus. Read on to know about the new guidelines proposed by them.

Amidst the rise in COVID-19 cases, CDC has streamlined a new set of guidelines for people to protect themselves and other and understand the risks. The guideline includes a detailed to do list of what actions people can take if they are exposed to the virus or what they can do if people fall sick or test positive for COVID-19. They have highlighted that it is no longer mandatory for everyone to isolate themselves for 14 days like before. Wearing a high-quality mask for 10 days and getting tested on the fourth day can be stop transmission.

In light of this development, CDC also made a statement saying that in comparison to the last two years ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, nations has become much stronger and much more equipped to deal with it. They have more tools, boosters, treatment and vaccine to protect communities.

Guidelines Set By CDC

Here are the guidelines proposed by CDC for public safety.

TRENDING NOW

Being up to date with vaccination is an important step to safety. This will ensure less infections, hospitalization and death. The protection from the vaccines do not last a lifetime. The effectiveness can wear off over time especially against the current variants that are causing the infection. That is why the necessity of getting newly provided vaccines is being highlighted again and again.

It is necessary to update the guidelines for the people who are not very well informed about the ways they can stay safe. This step should be taken to spread special awareness about vaccines and booster doses.

If a person is exposed to the virus, instead of quarantine they should wear a high quality mask for 10 days and get tested on the fifth day.

For people who have tested positive even after taking the vaccine, they should isolate themselves from others. patients who are sick and suspect that they have COVID should without the confirmation of a test result should also isolated themselves. In case your results turn up to be positive, follow the complete isolation guidelines by CDC.

Five day isolation is mandatory as per the COVID guidelines because patients are the most contagious during the first five days.

After ending your isolation period, if your symptoms become worse you should again quarantine yourself.

Asymptomatic people should go through regular screening testing.

RECOMMENDED STORIES