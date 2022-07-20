CDC Issues Warning On Dangerous Parechovirus After Infant Dies In Connecticut

Amid the rise in COVID and monkeypox cases, the US is experiencing a rise in Parechovirus cases. Following this, CDC issued a warning to contain the surge.

As the United States continue to fathom the right strategies to tackle coronavirus and monkeypox, another dangerous disease is now attacking the children in the country. Parechovious cases are rising among newborns and young babies since May. As reported by Hartford Healthcare, CDC issued a warning following the death of a month-old infant in Connecticut.

In recent months, there have been cases of the virus infecting babies younger than three months old. And the health warning was issued because the virus is affecting kids under three months of age, which is concerning. The infection can lead to complications like sepsis-like disease or neurological issues like seizures, meningitis, or meningoencephalitis, which can lead to serious illnesses. And these situations can quickly become life-threatening. So it is vital to take PeV seriously, especially when someone less than three-month-old is infected as it can suddenly, unexpectedly, and tragically claim an infant's life.

Symptoms Of Parechovirus

Usually affecting newborns and young children, the human parechovirus causes respiratory and gastrointestinal illness. When infected, children may not show symptoms or only show minor signs of the disease. Usually, the incubation period is 2-3 days. When a child between the ages of six months and five years is exposed to this virus, typical symptoms include fever, rash, and upper respiratory tract symptoms. Some of the most common symptoms of parechovirus include:

Rash

Irritability

Not eating

Pain

Feeling tired

Fever

Fast breathing

Sleepy

Epileptic fit

Apart from these, parechovirus can progress to sepsis, meningitis and seizures.

How Is It Transmitted?

Particles inhaled or consumed can propagate the parechovirus. The disease is easily spread by infants and young children who constantly put their hands and other objects in their mouths. According to CDC, infected individuals can spread the virus through respiratory pathways and through contact with faeces whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. A person can be infected through the respiratory tract for 1-3 weeks and through the gastrointestinal tract for up to 6 months. While the infected person can be contagious for a long time, the actual illness may last a few days.

