After a year of tackling the microscopic villain, Covid-19, coronavirus vaccines came as a sigh of relief for many. Several vaccines have been proven to be protecting people from developing symptoms of Covid-19. But contradictory to this opinion, many people believed that there is a high possibility that someone might get infected even after getting seriously ill. However, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, Rochelle Walensky recently said that people who have been vaccinated almost never carry Covid-19.

In an interview with MSNBC on Moday, the CDC director said, "Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don't get sick, and that it's not just in the clinical trials, but it's also in real-world data."

Fully Vaccinated People Not At Risk Of Developing Covid-19

In the interview with Rachel Maddow, Walensky was referring to a CDC study that included 3,950 frontline workers, some vaccinated and some not. In the study, they found that only three people of the vaccinated lot got infected, whereas 161 of unvaccinated participants were found to be positive.

According to the CDC study, mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) were found to be 90 per cent effective against Covid-19 infection. This is a positive sign since people who will be vaccinated will not catch the coronavirus, plus protect those around them against the virus. But more data is required to confirm the same.

Emotionally addressing the issue, the director also warned people to “hold on a little longer.” While the government continues to tackle the problem by vaccinated people, the surge in the number of cases in many countries is concerning.

What About The Coronavirus Variants?

According to the World Health Organization, the Covid-19 vaccines offer at least some protection against new virus variants as they produce an immune response that involves developing antibodies and cells.