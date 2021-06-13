Ever since the pandemic came into being, the world saw the astounding real-world effectiveness of the vaccines made available to fight the deadly disease, Covid-19. While several reports have found that the vaccines are effective against coronavirus, reports of hospitalization due to blood cots and deaths post-vaccination seems to be rising. However, only rare cases of Covid-19 have been reported so far. Also Read - Saliva Tests For Covid-19 Can Be More Effective Than Discomforting Nose-Throat Swab Tests

Recently, for instance, an 18-yeard-old died in Italy after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on May 25. The woman had an underlying disease called autoimmune thrombocytopenia, wherein a person experiences low blood platelet count. There have been other reports of vaccine complication in different parts of the world, however, the number of cases remain rare. In a recent report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that these cases are rare and should not dissuade people from getting vaccinated.

Blood Clots And Deaths In Vaccinated People Is Rare

According to the data by CDC, only 35 out of 11.2 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the US have been identified to experience blood clots. CDC encourages all to get inoculated if they are eligible to get the dose. However, the US authority has warned that women younger than 50 should look for the rare but fatal adverse effects of the vaccine.

As per the report, the US has administered more than 302 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines, and around 5,000 cases of death have been reported so far. Although these cases are tragic, they are uncommon and not unexpected. The data suggests that while reports have found a plausible link between covid vaccines and blood clots, researchers have not found a causal link between Covid-19 vaccines and deaths.

Other Rare Occurrences Include Myocarditis And Anaphylaxis

While millions of people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, reports of side effects and adverse reactions continue to mount. There have been reports of vaccinated people developing myocarditis and anaphylaxis.

Myocarditis is a cardiac ailment in which the heart muscles become inflamed. The body’s immunological reaction to a specific illness causes inflammation, which causes the heart to weaken and enlarge. As a result, your heart’s ability to pump blood and oxygen is reduced, resulting in fast or irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias). In severe cases, it could lead to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat and sudden death. CDC has identified a total of 623 cases among people aged 30 or under. Experts are investigating these reports to find a connection between the vaccines and heart disease.

Anaphylaxis, on the other hand, is a severe allergic reaction that can be life-threatening. It might happen seconds or minutes after you’ve been exposed to anything you’re allergic to, such as peanuts or bee stings. As per CDC, allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis “can occur after any vaccination”. Experts say that these reactions can be effectively treated by vaccination providers as soon as they are identified.

Delaying The Covid Vaccination Is Not An Option

Despite the side effects and adverse reactions that have been associated with the coronavirus vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend it to everyone aged 12 and above. It is vital to get vaccinated as soon as possible to mitigate the risk of the infection. The SARs-COV-2 virus is a highly infectious illness for which vaccinations are now the only method to protect yourself and your loved ones.