CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check your board exam marksheet online? Tips to stay calm and mange result anxiety

CBSE Board exam results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to release the marksheet for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 soon on their official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. Scroll down to know how to stay calm and composed during this entire process.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Where to check your board exam marksheet online? Tips to stay calm while the scorecard is getting uploaded

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to reveal the results for class 10 and 12 board exams. While this is the time of the year that students across the country wait for, it's also the time when they face issues such as stress, anxiety, and panic attacks. Mental health usually takes the worst toll on the overall health of the students during this time of the year.

Although it looks like just an easily manageable problem, the consequences of ignoring these mental health triggers can invite tons of other health problems, such as a heightened risk of a stroke or even a heart attack.

If you are also waiting for your board exam results, ensure to relax your overthinking mind, racing heartbeat and anxiety levels naturally using experts- backed tips. Below, we have mentioned a few that can help relax your nerves and provide instant calmness.

How To Stay Calm And Relaxed On The Result Day

Board exam results can set the tone for the rest of your career -- and it is true from the core. But have you ever been told that it is important to stay calm and relaxed when you sit in front of the computer system, log into the official website, and check your scorecard? Check out these important tips that can help you stay mentally strong and composed:

Take a deep breath: Staying calm requires practicing some effective and essential breathing techniques that can help control your inner restlessness. You can practice pranayama, deep breathing exercises, anulom vilom, and some other powerful sitting yoga asanas. Stay hydrated: It is important to keep your body well hydrated all the time in order to ensure proper health. You can add coconut water, gond katira and other calming drinks to your diet. Do not skip your meals: Result day can be exhausting and mentally tiring, but that doesn't open the room for anyone to skip their meals. Instead, ensure you are eating well, and have your system working properly, irrespective of what day it is. Manage your mindset to control anxiety and panic attacks during such times. It important to hold on to your nerves and let your soul breathe properly.

Go for a walk, run, or engage in light exercise to release endorphins.

Why Is It Important To Manage Your Mental Health?

Mental health - the word has long been ignored by many, but the hidden consequences of ignoring this condition and status are detrimental and scary. Did you know - not tackling your mental health can leave you dealing with some serious and life-threatening health conditions?

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According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), globally, 1 in 6 people are aged 10 19 years are battling some or other forms of mental health issues, yet these remain largely unrecognized and untreated. Some of the most common mental problems include - depression, enxiety, panic attacks.

WHO also framed that these mental health issues when left untreated are known for triggering serious consequences. "adolescents with mental health conditions are particularly vulnerable to social exclusion, discrimination, stigma (affecting readiness to seek help), educational difficulties, risk-taking behaviours, physical ill-health and human rights violations."

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Deepika Sharma, Consultant, Clinical Psychologist, Asian Hospital, noted that most of the teenagers often feel high levels of anxiety and a severe mental health torture which is often called exam result anxiety, and it can be tough for many to deal with.

She said, "There are some signs that a teenager might be feeling really depressed or having thoughts about suicide such as feeling sad all the time not wanting to hang out with friends and family losing interest in things they used to enjoy, sleeping or eating much or too little getting annoyed easily feeling like they are not good enough and talking about how they do not want to be around anymore."

Dr Sharma further added that sometimes teenagers or those waiting for their board exam results might stop talking to people around them, a process that is called self-isolation. However, as a parent one should never allow this to happen. She said "Parents and teachers need to pay attention to how teenagers are acting, not just their grades. If teenagers get help and support on and if people talk to them openly and honestly, it can make a big difference in how they feel in the long run and it can help them feel like they are heard and cared about and that they are more than just their grades."

Where To Check Your Results?

Here are some small guidelines for those who are still confused about the website that will help them see the board results. According to the latest reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education will release Class 10 and 12 results on its authorised portals. Students should rely only on official websites such as cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in to access accurate and verified scorecards, avoiding misleading claims circulating on social media.

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