Cause Of Scott Hall’s Death: Hip Replacement Surgery May Lead To Heart Attacks

Scott Hall dies at 63

According to reports, Scott Hall had developed a blood clot following a hip replacement surgery earlier this month.

WWE star Scott Hall, popularly known as Razor Ramon, died on Tuesday at the age of 63. WWE announced his death in a tweet on Tuesday and extended its condolences to his family, friends and fans. Hall was a founding member of the New World Order faction.

According to reports, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame had been put on life support after suffering from multiple heart attacks. The wrestler had apparently developed a blood clot as a result of complications from hip replacement surgery earlier this month.

Hall's longtime friend and fellow NWO member Kevin Nash wrote on social media that he was taken off life support on Monday following complications from hip replacement surgery.

The professional wrestling's "Bad Guy" battled alcohol abuse for years. In a 2011 ESPN documentary, he chronicled his decades of substance issues.

Hip replacement surgery linked to heart attacks

There are several studies that linked hip replacement surgeries to heart attacks.

For example, a 2012 study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine revealed that people over age 60 who had hip or knee replacement surgeries have a significantly higher risk of having a heart attack after their surgeries. The study found that one in 200 people who had a hip replacement had a heart attack within six weeks of surgery while one in 500 people who had a knee replacement had a heart attack within six weeks of surgery.

Another study published Aug. 31, 2015 in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology, stated that adults who have total hip or knee replacement surgery face a greater risk for a heart attack during the first month following the procedure. However, the researchers noted that this risk should not keep a patient from having these surgeries

Explaining this link, Dr Ankur Phatarpekar, Director Cath Lab, Symboisis, Hospital, said, "During the surgery, patients are extremely stressed out. However, when you don't move around clots form in the veins of lower limbs. This is called as deep vein thrombosis (DVT). If this clot gets dislodged from there and goes to the lung arteries this can block the blood flow to the lungs. This condition is usually called Pulmonary Embolism. The symptoms include shortness of breath, cough, chest pain. If this is left untreated, the mortality rate is up to 30 per cent but in case it is treated early the mortality rate is 8 per cent."

"Physical activity and blood thinners are given prophylactically can help prevent clot formation," he added.

People undergoing any major surgical procedures is said to be at higher risk of heart attack, especially those who have pre-existing heart disease.

How to reduce risk of a heart attack during and after an operation?

Dr. Gregg Fonarow, a professor of cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, had mentioned in the study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology, that is the best way to reduce the risk of a heart attack during and after an operation is - following a heart-healthy lifestyle.

According to Fonarow, doctors and patients can take steps to substantially lower the risk of heart attacks by "maintaining a healthy blood pressure, cholesterol level, body weight, and by exercising and not smoking."

In addition, he stated "statins are one of the most effective therapies to minimize the risk."