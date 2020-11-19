There is a general consensus among the scientific community that COVID-19 is a zoonotic disease. In other words they suspect that the virus that causes the infection may have jumped from an animal to humans and think that in this case the culprits are bats. But at the same time most experts think that the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is quite low. Now two recently published studies from Kansas State University researchers and collaborators have led to two important findings related to the COVID-19 pandemic: Domestic cats can be asymptomatic carriers of SARS-CoV-2 but pigs are unlikely