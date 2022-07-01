Catching COVID Repeatedly Doesn't Provide Immunity, It Raises Long COVID Risk: WHO

Catching COVID Repeatedly Doesn't Provide Immunity, It Raises Long COVID Risk: WHO

Long-COVID is the health complications that a person who has recovered from a coronavirus infection experiences even after recovering from the illness.

Caught COVID for the second or the third time? Well, it doesn't really boost your immunity against the virus infection, rather scientists have warned that one who is catching COVID repeatedly is more prone to suffer from long-COVID symptoms. Long-COVID is the health complications that one can suffer or experience after recovering from a COVID infection.

Catching The Virus Multiple Times Raises Your Long-COVID Risk

In a recent warning, the World Health Organisation (WHO) officials have stated that the theory that prior Covid infections boost up people's immunity levels, helping them to fight future variants may not be so true. According to David Nabarro, WHO's special envoy for Covid-19, repeated Covid infection may instead increase people's risk of long Covid.

Addressing the media, Nabarro said, "Having Covid multiple times does not build up resistance or immunity because the virus is always changing." He further added that the more one catches the virus, the chances of long-COVID increases. "The more times you get it, the more likely you are to be unlucky and end up with long Covid -- which is the thing that none of us want because it can be so serious. It can knock people off their stride for several months," Nabarro quoted as saying.

What Is Long-COVID?

Long-COVID is the health complications that a person who has recovered from a coronavirus infection experiences even after recovering from the illness. Therefore, it is also known as post-COVID complications. These post-COVID conditions can range from mild to moderate symptoms and they are mainly ongoing health problems that people experience after first being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Symptoms of Long-COVID

To stay safe from developing serious symptoms of long-COVID, one needs to spot the signs early. Here are a list of the long-COVID symptoms that one should know:

Brain fog or finding it difficult to concentrate Persistent headache Insomnia or trouble in sleeping Dizziness when you stand up (lightheadedness) Loss of smell and taste Depression or anxiety