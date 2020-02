The US is apparently more concerned about influenza or flu than coronavirus, as cases grow alarmingly in the country. The CDC has reported more than 150 flu-related deaths in the Four States for the 2019-20 season so far. The Four State Area comprises the states of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Arkansas tops the Four States with 56 flu deaths out of more than 24,000 positive cases so far. In Oklahoma, total death toll so far is 36. The Kansas Department of Health also reports a total of 36 deaths in the state. Missouri reports a death toll of 29.

The federal, state, and local health experts are making all efforts to create awareness of flu prevention and treatment. They are suggesting a number of ways to prevent catching the virus.

How to prevent the infection

According to health officials, one of the easiest ways for an infection to enter the body is through the eyes’ mucous membranes. They recommend frequent handwashing and avoiding contact with the face.

Once the virus enters the body, the flu can be very difficult to fight off – especially for patients with underlying medical conditions. These include chronic asthma, emphysema, diabetes or kind of illness that can diminish the immune system or lung capacity. A healthy lung can fight off respiratory illnesses including the flu and even pneumonia better.

People who use nicotine products such as cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and vaping products are also at greater risk of contracting the disease.

Getting the flu vaccine before the season starts is another way to prevent the infection.

How do influenza vaccines work?

Flu vaccines cause antibodies to develop in the body. However, it takes about two weeks to come into full effect. These antibodies protect you against infection with the viruses.

The flu shot is typically given to people six months and older. There are different influenza vaccines for different age groups. Children under the age of four and adults over the age of 65 are at the highest risk of catching the illness. For seniors, there are high dose flu vaccines.