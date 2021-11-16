Cases Of Norovirus Spreading In Kerala; Everything You Need To Know

Cases Of Contagious Norovirus Spreading In Kerala; Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

Norovirus is a contagious virus that has been reportedly spreading in Kerala. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Recent reports suggest that 13 people have been infected with Norovirus in Kerala's Wayanad district. The recent Norovirus epidemic at Wayanad's College of Veterinary Sciences generated fears of a new contagious infection spreading across the state. The Wayanad outbreak was the second norovirus outbreak in Kerala, according to new information. The first norovirus outbreak in the state happened in Alappuzha in June of this year. The norovirus was found in 950 instances, maybe more, of acute diarrhoeal illnesses reported in Alappuzha municipality and neighbouring panchayats.

Post the infection cases, the state government has asked people to be careful and take measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Here is everything you need to know about the disease.

What Is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a contagious virus that is "the most prevalent cause of acute gastroenteritis in the globe, producing an estimated 685 million cases yearly," according to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Norovirus is a bug that infects humans of all ages and is similar to the diarrhoea-causing rotavirus. Outbreaks of disease are most common on cruise ships, in nursing homes, dormitories, and other enclosed settings.

Know The Symptoms

Sudden onset of severe diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach cramps are the most prevalent symptoms. Fever, headaches, and body aches are all possible side effects for some people. These symptoms usually appear 12 to 48 hours after a Norovirus infection and remain for one to three days.

How Is Norovirus Transmitted?

Norovirus, like other viruses, needs a host to survive for an extended period of time. As a result, it is very contagious and spreads from person to person. Direct contact with an infected person, contact with a contaminated surface, and consumption of contaminated food or water are all ways it might be spread. The most common route is oral-faecal. Because the virus contains numerous strains, it is possible to become infected multiple times. Norovirus is resistant to a variety of disinfectants and can withstand temperatures of up to 60 C. As a result, simply heating food or chlorinating water is insufficient to eliminate the virus. Many common hand sanitisers are also ineffective against infection.

Can It Be Prevented Or Treated?

While the virus is not known to be lethal, there is currently no treatment available to treat it. It is treated with diarrhoea and vomiting medications. To replenish fluid lost from vomiting and diarrhoea, people with this illness should drink a lot of water. This aids in the prevention of dehydration. Here are some measures to help you prevent the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands with soap and warm water thoroughly before eating and after using the restroom

Stay at home if you are experiencing any symptoms

Sanitiser won't help because alcohol doesn't kill norovirus

Also, don't cook for at least 48 hours if you are sick