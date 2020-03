With the coronavirus pandemic gaining in momentum and breaching new boundaries, experts across the world are trying to find ways to combat the threat. There is no cure as yet for the virus though clinical trials have started at different places of the world. The best option for people right now is to practice the precautionary guidelines and be safe because any vaccine or cure is still a long way away. This is a new strain of the family of coronaviruses. That is why scientists are having such a tough time finding ways to contain the spread. But now scientists have developed a drone to detect coronavirus cases. They actually made this technology to monitor the heart rates of premature babies. Experts also saw a use for it in war zones and also environmental and natural disaster zones. But now, in the face of the alarming pandemic, scientists say that it can be used to fight the alarming spread of the coronavirus and contain it.

Pandemic drone to the rescue

In light of these developments, it is indeed good news that A team of researchers from the University of South Australia (UniSA) have begun developing a drone to monitor patients with infectious respiratory conditions including the novel coronavirus. This team is led by an Indian-origin researcher Javaan Chahl, the chair of Sensor Systems within the Department of Defence, who holds a joint appointment with UniSA. According to researchers, these so-called ‘pandemic drones’ will be fitted with a special sensor. This sensor will be capable of remotely monitoring a person’s temperature as well as heart and respiratory rates. With social distancing being the norm of the day, this is a welcome development.

Benefits of the new drone

Officials can use this drone in high-risk places like offices, cruise ships, airports, aged care homes and any other place that carries the highest risk of transmission. It will be able to detect people who are exhibiting typical coronavirus symptoms like coughing and sneezing. Scientists are being cautious and say that it will not help in detection of all cases. But it can still alert officials about cases within a specific group or community. Researchers are hopeful that it can be soon be put to use by governments, medical communities and commercial establishments.

