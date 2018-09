Keep your heart happy with good diet and exercise © Shutterstock

Want a healthy, happy heart? Studies suggest that stress can increase blood pressure and blood cholesterol regardless of the diet. Therefore it is imperative to indulge in activities to get the stress levels down. Nutritionist Karishma Chawla says you MUST make sure you exercise and do yoga and meditation regularly.

Regular exercise: Your muscles only increase with use and a mix of strength training (anaerobic) and cardiovascular (aerobic) are beneficial to the body. Regular exercise helps in the uptake of oxygen supply to muscles, decrease in body fat percentage, increase in bone density, reduces blood pressure, lowers triglycerides and raises the level of good cholesterol. Not to forget exercising helps release happy hormones that contribute towards a happy heart.

The most efficient way to exercise is to make it a part of your daily life

Ø Instead of driving to the store or work, walk it

Ø Take the stairs instead of the elevator

Ø Learn a sport

Ø Go for a run or walk or gym to catch up with a friend instead of over lunch or coffee

Nutrition rules for a healthy heart

Reduction of weight if overweight or obese Reduction in the intake of total fat, saturated fat and cholesterol Lifestyle changes – physical exercise, moderation in alcohol intake, no smoking, restricting coffee Consuming a balanced diet comprising complex carbohydrates (whole grains, legumes), lean protein(low-fat milk and milk products, egg whites and lean meat like chicken), good fibre (low GI fruits and vegetables), and good fats (omega 3) Incorporate foods to boost immunity like poultry, beans, chickpeas, almonds, peas, mushrooms. Intake of antioxidant-rich foods, green leafy veggies, broccoli, parsley, bell peppers, papaya, asparagus and cauliflower.

Foods to avoid