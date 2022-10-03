Cardiac Deaths In Festival Season: Hanuman Dies on Stage, Father-Son Duo Collapses After Garba Event

A 50-year-old man died on stage while playing the role of Hanuman in a Raslila play. The man was performing in Salempur village of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district.

The deceased, who has been identified as Ram Swaroop, suffered from a heart attack during the performance following which he collapsed and passed away. The video of the incident has flooded social media.

The viral video shows the man dressed up as Hanuman, carrying a long winding tail and doing an energetic body movement on stage. Suddenly, in matter of seconds, the man falls off the stage and collapses.

As per official sources, soon after the tail was set on fire, Swaroop, who was playing the character collapsed to the ground and died in a minute. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

As per reports, the man was survived by a wife and a two-year old daughter. The deceased used to ferry a cart to make his living.

Earlier this morning, the news went viral of a 65-year-old man and his 35-year-old son who collapsed and died in a similar manner while heading to a hospital after attending a festive event. The father was reportedly carrying the son to a hospital after the latter had complained of uneasiness during a garba event. Reaching the hospital premises, the son collapsed suddenly and seeing him pass out, the father suffered an instant cardiac event. Both were rushed into the hospital and were later pronounced dead.

High intensity physical activity and sudden cardiac event

Studies have shown that high intensity exercise or physical activities can acutely increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest in individuals with underlying cardiac disease. Such high intensity activities can also increase the risk of heart rhythm disorders, especially for people who have coronary heart disease. Also, sudden noise or loud music can cause instant high blood pressure and irregular heartbeat.