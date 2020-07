Due to the tumours or the treatments they receive, cancer patients often have weaker immune system. @Shutterstock

The novel coronavirus can infect people of all ages, but certain groups of people have a greater risk of becoming severely ill with the virus. These include older people (above 60 years) and people with pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and asthma. Now, a new study has warned that cancer patients are also more likely to get severe COVID-19 infection.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Oncology, stated that people diagnosed with cancer more than 24 months ago are at greater risk of getting severe Covid-19 infection. The researchers came to the conclusion after analysing the case of 156 cancer patients with confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in London.

Study author Mieke Van Hemelrijck from King’s College London, noted that their findings provide the first insight into the possible effects of cancer and its treatments on Covid-19 outcomes. Also Read - Oxford COVID-19 vaccine: Phase I/II clinical trials show it’s safe and boosts immunity

According to the researchers, 22 per cent patients from the cohort died from COVID-19 infection. They also found that risk of severe infection were higher in patients of the Asian ethnicity and those diagnosed with cancer over 24 months before the onset of Covid-19 symptoms. Among the cohort, the most common tumour types were urological/gynaecological (29 per cent), haematological (18 per cent) and breast (15 per cent).

In terms of Covid-19 severity, the largest proportion was recorded in haematological (36 per cent).

Hemelrijck stressed the need for large studies to further explore the link between cancer and Covid-19 outcomes.

Some tips for cancer patients to prevent COVID-19

According to doctors, cancer patients often have a weaker immune system because of their tumours or the treatments they receive. This put them at a higher risk of serious illness from coronavirus. If you or your loved ones are diagnosed or are being treated for cancer, here are some expert tips to prevent COVID-19 infection.

Wash your hands frequently

You might be tired of hearing this advice, but it is the most important preventive measure you can take to keep COVID-19 at bay. So, make sure you’re doing it properly.

Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least for 20 seconds, before eating, after blowing nose, coughing or sneezing, after using the bathroom, after touching pets/animals, after touching items used by others or visiting a public place. Always carry an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when you are out.

Practice Social Distancing

Stay at home as far as possible and avoid non-essential travel. Maintain at least 6 feet distance (two arm’s length) with anyone. If anyone in the family has fever, flu, or any other infection, stay away from him/her.

Wear a mask when around a crowd, but try to avoid large crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces like social events, public gatherings, meetings, schools, malls, etc.

Stock up Supplies

It is advisable to have extra medicines in hand as the COVID-19 pandemic is not likely to end any time soon. Make sure there is enough stock of tissues, hand wash, sanitizers, OTC medicines to treat fever and other minor symptoms.

Watch out emergency warning signs

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, contact your nearest healthcare centre. Make a call first before visiting the centre. Emergency warning signs for COVID-19.

Cough, fever

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Bluish lips or face

Persistent pressure or pain in the chest

Inability to arouse or new confusion

In case, you’re currently receiving chemotherapy/radiation therapy, always call your health care provider or your doctor before visiting the healthcare facility for the next treatment session and follow their guidance.

With inputs from agencies