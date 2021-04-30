If you get infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, you’re likely to be infectious for about 10 days after first showing symptoms. But the infection may remain active for months in some people. A study published in the journal EBioMedicine suggested that children and young adults undergoing cancer treatment may experience a prolonged period of infection with SARS-CoV-2 due to their compromised immune systems. Researchers at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), US, who were behind the study also pointed out that the extended duration of infection may increase the incidence of viral mutations. They cited three patients (two children and a young adult) with acute lymphoblastic leukemia who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 for months. Lymphoblastic leukemia is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells. Also Read - Many Post-COVID Patients Struggling With Hair Loss Problems: Reason Explained

According to lead author Jennifer Dien Bard, Director of the Clinical Microbiology and Virology Laboratory at CHLA, the Covid-19 virus mutates about once or twice a month. A long period of infection means higher chances of development of viral mutations. Some researchers believe the infectious B117 variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, may have originated in a person who was immunocompromised and consistently infected with SARS-CoV-2. However, months-long infections are rare even in immunocompromised patients, Bard said. Also Read - Beware! Exposure to Common Pesticides Can Increase Risk of COVID-19 Infection

To address this particular population with prolonged infections, hospitals may require changing infection control policies, the study noted. Also Read - Human Can Transmit COVID-19 Virus to Cats: It’s Confirmed Now

Covid-19 vaccination for Cancer patients

Because cancer and its treatments can weaken their immune system, cancer patients might be at increased risk of serious Covid-19 infection if they get infected. Therefore, avoiding exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19 is especially important for cancer patients. A study published January this year at the International Journal of Clinical Oncology said that Covid-19 is more severe in cancer patients and mortality is significantly higher than non-cancer patients.

Considering the higher risk of Covid-19 complications, many experts recommended that most patients with cancer or a history of cancer should get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccines are designed to help a person’s immune system recognize and protect the body against infections. But cancer patients and cancer survivors are advised to consult with their doctors before getting the vaccine shot.

Sharing the dos and don’ts for Cancer patients before getting the Covid-19 vaccine, Dr. Anil Heroor, Head-Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Mulund & Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi said that patients undergoing treatment such as chemotherapy and radiation should keep the gap of at 5-7 days from their last session.

Generally, vaccination is usually given on the left shoulder, but for patients who have undergone breast cancer surgery, vaccination should be taken on the side that is not affected by the cancer. For example, if a patient has undergone left breast removal, then the vaccination should be taken on the right side and vice versa. If the patient had both breasts removed, then the vaccine shot should be either given on the thigh or the hips, Dr. Heroor explained.

With inputs from agencies