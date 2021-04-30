If you get infected with SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes Covid-19 you’re likely to be infectious for about 10 days after first showing symptoms. But the infection may remain active for months in some people. A study published in the journal EBioMedicine suggested that children and young adults undergoing cancer treatment may experience a prolonged period of infection with SARS-CoV-2 due to their compromised immune systems. Researchers at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) US who were behind the study also pointed out that the extended duration of infection may increase the incidence of viral mutations. They cited three patients