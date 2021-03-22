A new study conducted by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal and the University of Nebraska Medical Centre (UNMC) in the US found that the drug “Rapamycin” used to treat cancer can be repurposed to treat Covid-19. According to the team, the analogues of the drug are commonly available in India and abroad. Also Read - Man dies after receiving COVID-19 vaccine dose: Who all should avoid taking Covishield jab

The study published in the reputed journal International Elsevier; Chemico Biological Interactions showed that the biochemical working for this drug molecule points to its promise in the treatment of Covid-19. Amjad Hussain, Principal Scientists and Chief Executive Officer, Innovation and Incubation Center for Entrepreneurship (IICE), IISER Bhopal said, "Since the repurposed drug has gone through the clinical development process for the treatment of other diseases and has already been tested for toxicity, many steps in preclinical and early clinical development can be avoided and the drug can be directly tested on COVID-19 subjects in phase-II trials."

Cancer Drug Could Be Effective Against Covid-19

According to the research, Rapamycin targets the host proteins and shows resistance against the infection. Hussain explained that the drug targets a central molecule called mTOR that affects multiple signaling pathways, which in turn may help in the treatment of Covid-19.

Explaining the challenges, he asserted that the constant and rapid mutations of the coronavirus is one of the main challenges in developing antiviral drugs for Covid-19. The extensive mutation makes one antiviral drug ineffective against another mutant.

“Treatment with drugs such as Rapamycin will not face that problem because it acts on host proteins and not on the virus. Rapamycin inhibits protein synthesis and can also arrest virus replication, irrespective of the type of mutant. At a biochemical level, apart from inhibiting protein synthesis, Rapamycin has been known to inhibit pro-inflammatory cytokines.

“It is known that severe COVID-19 infection results in an increase in inflammatory cytokines in a process known as the ”cytokine storm”. The inhibitory action of Rapamycin towards cytokines also makes it a promising treatment for COVID-19,” he said.

This Drug Effective Against Severe Infection In Obese People

Preliminary studies have shown that people with comorbidities and those who are obese are at a higher risk of developing Covid-19. As per the study results, Rapamycin may help reduce obesity through various pathways, which can help mitigate the risk of severe Covid-19 in obese people.

“Rapamycin is also known to induce autophagy, a cellular recycling process that helps in eliminating the damaged proteins and delaying ageing. Given the connection between age and COVID mortality – more fatalities with older people, the anti-ageing properties of Rapamycin can have protective effects against COVID-10 induced morbidities,” Hussain said