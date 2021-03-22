A new study conducted by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal and the University of Nebraska Medical Centre (UNMC) in the US found that the drug “Rapamycin” used to treat cancer can be repurposed to treat Covid-19. According to the team the analogues of the drug are commonly available in India and abroad. The study published in the reputed journal International Elsevier; Chemico Biological Interactions showed that the biochemical working for this drug molecule points to its promise in the treatment of Covid-19. Amjad Hussain Principal Scientists and Chief Executive Officer Innovation and Incubation Center for Entrepreneurship