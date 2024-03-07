Cancer-Causing Chemical Can Form In Some Acne Treatment Products, Lab Warns

When benzoyl peroxide acne treatments are stored or handled at high temperatures, they can generate high levels of benzene. (Photo: Freepik)

The CDC states that benzene works by causing cells to not work correctly. For instance, it can cause bone marrow to not produce enough red blood cells, leading to anemia.

Acne is a common skin problem that affects people of all genders and age groups globally. It happens when hair follicles under the skin become clogged. Sebum -- an oil that prevents drying of the skin -- and dead skin cells end up plugging the pores, leading to outbreaks of pimples or zits. These mostly happen on the face, but are also seen on the back, chest and shoulders. It is largely seen that acne is most common in teens and young adults. It can also continue into adulthood, affecting more women than men. There are many treatment options, both external and internal. While internal caters to clean eating and drinking a lot of water, external treatment requires application of certain medicated products. A new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory, has found that high levels of benzene (a cancer-causing chemical) can form in acne treatment products that contain benzoyl peroxide.

Valisure mentioned in its report that benzene -- which is a known human carcinogen -- can form at 'unacceptably high levels' in both prescription and over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide products. The results from Valisure's tests show some products could form more than 800 times the 'conditionally restricted' US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concentration limit for benzene.

The lab announced Wednesday that tests involving dozens of prescription and over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide products suggest when benzoyl peroxide acne treatments are stored or handled at high temperatures, they can generate high levels of benzene. In fact, benzene can be produced in the product itself and potentially escape into the surrounding air, Valisure stated, requesting an investigation and market withdrawal of such products.

David Light, Valisure's co-founder and president stated in the report: "This discovery of benzoyl peroxide's fundamental instability and formation of benzene is substantially different [from] Valisure's previous findings of benzene in sunscreens, hand sanitisers and other consumer products."

He added that the benzene found in sunscreens and other consumer products were 'impurities that came from contaminated ingredients'. The benzene in benzoyl peroxide products is coming from the benzoyl peroxide itself, sometimes at 'hundreds of times the conditional FDA limit'. "This means the problem broadly affects benzoyl peroxide products, both prescription and over-the-counter, and necessitates urgent action."

When other acne treatment products were tested by Valisure, such as those containing salicylic acid or adapalene, they did not appear to have the problem of forming high levels of benzene.

Facts About Benzene

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),

Benzene is a chemical that is a colourless or light yellow liquid at room temperature. It has a sweet odour and is highly flammable.

Benzene evaporates very quickly. Its vapor is heavier than air and may sink into low-lying areas.

Benzene dissolves only slightly in water and will float.

How Benzene Affects Health

CDC states that benzene works by causing cells to not work correctly. For instance, it can cause bone marrow to not produce enough red blood cells, leading to anemia. Or it can damage the immune system by changing blood levels of antibodies and causing the loss of white blood cells.

The seriousness of poisoning caused by benzene depends on the amount, route, and length of time of exposure, as well as the age and pre-existing medical condition of the exposed person.

Benzene can be used to make chemicals for things like plastics and synthetic fibers, according to the CDC. It is also used in a variety of products like pesticides, lubricants, dyes, detergents and drugs. "Natural sources of benzene include volcanoes and forest fires. Benzene is also a natural part of crude oil, gasoline, and cigarette smoke," the CDC says.