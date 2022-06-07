Cancer Breakthrough News: Drug Trial Cures Cancer Of Every Patient

Cancer treatment breakthrough news: During the clinical trial, all patients took a drug called Dostarlimab for about six months, and their tumours disappeared.

Cancer Treatment: Medical science is doing new miracles every day! Do you know why? Because a remarkable achievement has come to the fore. Every patient who participated in the initial drug trial to treat rectal cancer got rid of their disease. Physical tests such as endoscopy, positron emission tomography, PET, or MRI scans also did not show cancer.

This Cure Is Not Less Than Any Boon

Meanwhile, the latest test seems to be a blessing to all seeking treatment. Study co-author Dr Andrea Cercek (oncologist) said she had many happy tears when the results came out. In a press release from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Cercek noted, "This is incredibly rewarding... The study received happy emails from patients. However, reading this brought tears because these patients are finishing treatment and are feeling well.

Drug Trial Of 12 Patients

This trial was small, in which only 12 patients were taken. However, the patients and doctors were stunned to see the outcomes. During the six months trial, the patients took the drug dostarlimab. After the prescribed period, the participants' scans were self-explanatory, and there was no cancer of any kind in their bodies. This research was published on Sunday (June 6) in the New England Journal of Medicine. Drug maker GlaxoSmithKline supports the study.

No Radiation, No Chemotherapy

Cancer patients usually undergo complex treatments, including surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. In the case of rectal cancer, some patients also require a colostomy bag. In addition, patients sometimes also develop permanent complications like bowel and urinary defects.

Dr Louis A. Diaz On The Drug Trial

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's Dr Louis A. Diaz Jr. told The New York Times, 'I believe this is the first time in the cancer's history.' Dr Diaz is one of the study authors. It was learned that the patients took the drug every three weeks for six months during the trial. Notably, all the patients were in similar stages of their cancer.

