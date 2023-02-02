Canadian Province To Try Decriminalizing Hard Drugs For 3 Years

British Columbia, one of the largest provinces of Canada in the first trial of country has started to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs such as cocaine and heroin. The citizens will now be allowed to possess 2.5 grams of these drugs and other substances including methamphetamine, fentanyl and morphine. The shift in policy has been directed to prevent opioid overdose that killed thousands of citizens and will be in experimentation for three years.

Reportedly, citizens above the age of 18 years will be allowed to possess the allowed dosage without legal arrest or charge. The changed policy mirrors a policy exercised by the US State of Oregon. It also had decriminalized hard drugs in 2020.

Reportedly, nearly 10,000 residents died in the province due to drug overdoses since British Columbia declared drugs to be a public health emergency in 2016.

As per British Columbia's minister of mental health and addiction, decriminalizing people who use these hard drugs will bring down the shame and fear associated with them and this will make care and support more accessible for those engaging in substance abuse.

Reportedly, there are a few things that will remain unchanged. The sale of drugs or trafficking will remain illegal. The possession of these drugs on school campuses, childcare facilities and airports will be strictly prohibited. Trafficking across borders will also remain illegal.

What is an opioid overdose?

Opioids are a kind of hard drug that have properties like helping in relieving pain, changing mood and breathing and bringing about a state of euphoria. However, these drugs are addictive and if consumed inappropriately like taking overdoses, mixing it with other substances and other incorrect practices of consumption, it can become a medical emergency and can be fatal sometimes. As per reports, sometimes it can be hard to tell the difference between a person who might be high from opioids or who might be experiencing an overdose.

