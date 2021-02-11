Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request for COVID vaccines. After receiving the request Modi on late Wednesday evening said that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines by Canada. Trudeau’s request brought an end to speculation about strained bilateral ties between the two countries over the last few weeks. Thanking Trudeau PM Modi said in a tweet “Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada.” If World Manages To Conquer COVID