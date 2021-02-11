Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request for COVID vaccines. After receiving the request, Modi on late Wednesday evening said that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines by Canada. Trudeau’s request brought an end to speculation about strained bilateral ties between the two countries over the last few weeks. Also Read - Obesity can raise your risk of becoming a Covid-19 super-spreader; Here's how

Thanking Trudeau, PM Modi said in a tweet, "Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada."

If World Manages To Conquer COVID, It Will Be Because Of India: Trudeau

After receiving the official statement from PM Modi assured the Canadian Prime Minister to do India would do its best to support Canada's vaccination efforts, just as it had done for many other countries already. Expressing his appreciation, Trudeau said that if the world manages to conquer COVID-19, it would be significant because of India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi's leadership in sharing the capacity with the rest of the world.

Canada has sought 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine by the Serum Institute of India (SII). The country had been under pressure for a slow rollout of the vaccines within Canada. By the end of 2020, Canada had enough vaccines to give to its citizens. However, both Pfizer and Moderna have been grappling with manufacturing issues, which has led to a delay in vaccine rollout.

So far, Canada has reported a total of 8,10,166 coronavirus cases and 20,893 deaths.

India Has Provided Covid-19 Vaccines To Many Countries

The biggest immunization drive began in India on January 16, and so far, the country has vaccinated nearly six million individuals. India has not only vaccinated people, but the country is also supplying COVID-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries. India received requests for the supply of vaccines from 22 countries, and these have already been supplied to 15 countries so far.

The government has given authorization to two coronavirus vaccines so far, including Covishield and Covaxin.

(with inputs from agencies)