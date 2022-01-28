Canada Relaxes Testing Rules For Indian Travellers, UK To Allow Unvaccinated Individuals From Feb 11

Starting from February 1, the European Union will also replace the current restrictions, which are based on the COVID-19 situation on the traveller's country of departure, with new restrictions based on the status of the traveller .

The Canadian government has eased testing rules to make it easier for travelers from India to visit the country. It has removed the mandatory requirement for obtaining a negative RT-PCR test prior to boarding from a single laboratory located at Delhi airport. However, a negative RT-PCR test result would still be needed prior to boarding, which can be obtained from any laboratories recognized by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Also, passengers from India will no longer be required to a get a negative test result from a third country prior to leaving for Canada if they are taking a connecting flight. After arriving in Canada, passengers may, however, be subject to random Covid-19 testing.

Earlier, passengers from India could only get a pre-departure testing from a single laboratory of the company Genestrings located at Delhi airport, and those with negative test results were allowed boarding for any Canadian destination. Moreover, the RT-PCR test had to be done within 18 hours of scheduled departure.

Canada had introduced these India-specific Covid-19 testing rules September last year, when it lifted the ban on direct flights between the two countries.

UK to removetravel restrictions for unvaccinated individuals

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has also decided to lift all travel restrictions for eligible vaccinated individuals from February 11.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated that the decision was taken following the success of vaccination and booster programmes.

The country will also remove travel restrictions for unvaccinated travelers from February 11. As per the new rules, individuals who are not recognised as fully vaccinated will be required to undergo a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before the second day after arrival in the United Kingdom.

EU to Introduce Travel Restrictions Based On Traveller's Situation

The European Union Member States will remove the current restrictions, which are based on the COVID-19 situation on the traveller's country of departure from February 1. The new restrictions would be based on the traveler's situation.

The EU Council adopted a new recommendation to facilitate safe free movement to the Member States on Tuesday, January 25. It advised the member states to consider the status of the traveler, instead of his/her country of departure. The new recommendation becomes effective next Tuesday, on February 1.

According to the new rules, there would be no restrictions for travelers holding a valid EU digital COVID certificate. The traveler should be vaccinated with at least two COVID-19 vaccines in the last 270 days, show a negative result of a test taken in the last 72 hours if it is PCR or the last 24 hours if it is a rapid antigen test, or a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 issued in the last 180 days.

Travelers with an EU Digital COVID certificate will be required to undergo test for COVID-19 24 hours before or after arrival. This restriction is exempted for children under the age of 12, and those with an essential function or need, and cross-border commuters.

