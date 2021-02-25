As per media reports, COVID-19 cases in Canada are declining from the devastating rise of the second wave in the country. Although the cases are reducing, experts are concerned that the coronavirus variants might jeopardize their efforts to prevent the surge of the strains, which could lead to a possible third wave. So far, Canada has detected 868 COVID-19 variants cases as of Tuesday, as per the Public Health Agency of Canada on Wednesday. Three variants of concern continue to threaten Canada as they are more transmissible and can impact developed antibodies. Also Read - COVID-19 cases rising in schools across India, over 220 students test positive in 24 hrs

Out of the 868 cases of the coronavirus, 827 were B.1.1.7 variants, 40 B.1.351 variants and one P.1., which have been termed the "variants of concern," as reported by Xinhua news agency reported. They have been named 'variants of concern' because they spread more easily, and may cause severe illnesses, when the current vaccines may be less effective against them. Reports suggest that overall COVID-19 numbers have dropped, but variant cases are increasing.

Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, said in a statement on Wednesday said Canada continues to see a decline in Covid-19 activity, overall. "Currently, there are 30,677 active cases across the country. The latest national-level data show a seven-day average of 2,956 new cases daily (February 17-23)." According to reports, Canada has witnessed a cumulative total of 8,54,181 COVID-19 cases and 21,789 deaths.

If variants spread rapidly, the country that has had fewer COVID-19 cases are at a high risk of devastating outbreaks and might have a severe outcome.

COVID-19 Variants Spreading Rapidly In Canada

Three COVID variants are spreading rapidly in Canada including the UK variant, now commonly referred to as B.1.1.7. The other two variants include the South African variant B.1.351 and the variant found in Brazil, called P.1.

B.1.1.7

The variant that entered the UK on December 14, 2020, was identified in southeast England. Reports have suggested that the coronavirus variant of coronavirus is 70 per cent more transmissible than the other variants.

B.1.351

First found in South Africa, this variant has been associated with a higher viral load, meaning its highly transmissible. However, there is little evidence that the new variant is causing a more severe outcome.

P.1.

A variant of SARS-CoV-2 was identified in Brazil recently. “This variant has 17 unique mutations, including 1 in the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein,” as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

