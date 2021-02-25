As per media reports COVID-19 cases in Canada are declining from the devastating rise of the second wave in the country. Although the cases are reducing experts are concerned that the coronavirus variants might jeopardize their efforts to prevent the surge of the strains which could lead to a possible third wave. So far Canada has detected 868 COVID-19 variants cases as of Tuesday as per the Public Health Agency of Canada on Wednesday. Three variants of concern continue to threaten Canada as they are more transmissible and can impact developed antibodies. Out of the 868 cases of the coronavirus