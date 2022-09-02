live

Canada Authorizes First Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine, Masks No More Mandatory In Mozambique

This Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine is an adapted version of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Mozambique has lifted mask mandates as Covid-19 situation improves there.

Canada will start administering a "bivalent" COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose to people aged 18 years or above. The vaccine, which is an adapted version of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine, can target both the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Omicron BA.1 variant, Health Canada said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The agency has given approval to the bivalent vaccine for use as a booster dose in individuals aged 18 years or over. This is the first such vaccine authorised in the country, Health Canada said in its statement.

When given as a booster dose, the bivalent Moderna Spikevax vaccine generated a strong immune response against both the original SARS-CoV-2 virus strain and the Omicron BA.1 variant in clinical trials, according to the agency.

It also triggered a good immune response against two other Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective with mild adverse reactions that resolved quickly, Health Canada added.

