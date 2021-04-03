If there is something that has become of a statement during the pandemic – it is face masks. While the fear lingers in the mind of many people amid the surge in coronavirus cases people are constantly investing in fancy masks to protect themselves against Covid-19. But are these fancy masks effective? A new study has found that the type of material fitting and number of fabric layers also determine the increase or decrease in your risk of contracting the infection. Layering Fitting And Material Of Face Masks Matter The masks became prominent almost immediately after the infection was identified