Can You Get Infected With Both Delta and Omicron At The Same Time? Expert Has The Answer

The highly mutated and contagious variant of COVID-19, Omicron is reading rapidly across the countries. At this time, the most concerning topic are what makes a person more vulnerable to catching the infection? A recent study has stated that a weaker immune system, old age, and comorbidities can increase the risk of co-infection from Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19 at the same time. So, it's not just one variant, but even two variants can infect an individual at the same point in time.

Co-Infection With Delta And Omicron COVID-19 Variant Is Real

Speaking to the media, scientists at the UK's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) noted that some people have been infected by both the Delta and Omicron variants that are "operating separately as two epidemics" at the same time, making them seriously ill.

What makes one person vulnerable to co-infections with two of the deadliest variants of COVID-19? According to the experts, the possibility of a person being co-infected with both Delta and Omicron at the same time "is rare", however, it's not impossible. The vulnerability increases when the patient has an immuno-compromised status".

Anecdotal reports have also suggested episodes of co-infection with two different strains of the Covid-19 virus in the past. Speaking to the media, Dr Namita Jaggi, Chairperson of Labs and Infection control at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, said, "Even though Covid infections normally only involve one mutant strain, in extremely rare cases, it is also possible that two strains strike at the same time."

Risk Factors of COVID-19 Co-Infections

The vulnerability increases when the patient has an immuno-compromised status. If proper precautions are not being taken, then a patient who is recovering from COVID-19 can also catch both the virulent strains of the virus (co-infection). People living in areas with lower vaccination rates are at greater risk of getting co-infected. The risk of co-infection has been found more among the elderly, those with co-morbidities and a compromised immune system.

There Are Exceptions

Con-infections are possible, but, they can only occur due to exposure to a large crowd with high chances of exposure to people infected with different Covid variants.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant has to date spread to about 90 countries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that it has "a growth advantage over Delta" and may soon overtake it. As per the SAGE, a successful new variant typically claims dominance by being much more infectious than previous strains, as has happened in the UK with Delta.

