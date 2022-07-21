Can You Catch COVID-19 Thrice? New Omicron Variant Can Reinfect You Every Month

Many COVID variants and sub-variants like BA.4, BA.5, and BA.2.75 can trigger re-infection. But how long does it take for the variant to enter your body again after you have recovered? Hear it from the experts.

The global healthcare system was tossed upside down when the highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 virus infection hit the countries back in 2019. COVID-19 also known as coronavirus has affected millions of lives in the last two and a half years. What makes the virus more dangerous are the mutations in its spike protein. These mutations help the virus form new variants and also strengthen the ability of the next strain in infecting an individual. Currently, there are several variants and sub-variants of the virus which are making rounds globally. Among the worst ones are - Delta, Omicron and its sub-variants.

How Many Times Can COVID Infect And Reinfect You?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is so far the most mutated version of the virus, which is carrying over 42 worrisome changes in its spike protein. Apart from being highly contagious, this variant is also capable of infecting the ones who have already recovered from COVID-19. But, how many times can a person catch the virus infection? Health experts across the globe have issued a fresh warning after an alarming spread of the Omicron BA.5 sub-variant - the strain which is currently outpacing all the other variants of the virus. According to the experts, the BA.5 Omicron variant has the ability to infect an individual within weeks of contracting the virus. In short, the experts meant that this variant of Omicron can re-infect an individual every month.

What Is COVID-19 Re-Infection?

Re-infection means, catching the same virus infection again after recovering from it. According to the experts, post-COVID recovery, most individuals get some protection from the infections. However, recent studies have shown that the current mutations pose threat to natural as well as vaccine-induced immunity.

Speaking to the media, Andrew Robertson, the chief health officer in Western Australia said that the earlier belief that a COVID recovered patient retains a certain level of protection against re-infection (either through the vaccine or natural immunity post-recovery) is not seen in the case of the Omicron BA.5 variant. "What we are seeing is an increasing number of people who have been infected with BA.2 variant of COVID-19 and then becoming infected after four weeks," the doctor said during an interview with an Australian news outlet. He further added that it is around six-eight weeks that they're taking to develop the symptoms of the second infection, which has mostly been cases of BA.4 and BA.5.

COVID-19 Re-Infection Symptoms

Many COVID variants and sub-variants like BA.4, BA.5, and BA.2.75 can trigger re-infection. Sometimes, the symptoms remain similar, however, there are some more symptoms that the experts have cautioned people to be aware of. Take a look at them:

Fever Sore throat Sneezing Night sweats Body ache Muscle cramps Persistent cough Chest congestion

How To Stay Safe From Catching COVID Again?

COVID re-infection is real, which is why knowing how to keep the body safe from catching the virus infection again is important. Take a look at some of the things that you can do:

Get vaccinated. Take the booster shots as and when you are eligible. Never step out in the crowd without wearing a mask. Maitain social distancing. Stay away from people who are showing symptoms of the virus infection. Track your own symptoms. Isolate yourself as and when you notice your body showing any of the above-mentioned symptoms.