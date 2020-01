God news for those who want to lose weight, but don’t want to workout. A new research indicates that Sestrin, a naturally-occurring protein, can provide some important benefits of exercise. Previous studies have found that Sestrin accumulates in muscles following exercise. Now researchers from University of Michigan have found that this protein can mimic many of exercise’s effects in flies and mice.

When they overexpressed Sestrin in the muscles of normal flies, essentially maxing out their Sestrin levels, they found those flies had abilities above and beyond the trained flies, even without exercise. The study concluded that Sestrin alone is sufficient to produce many benefits of physical movement and exercise.

But Sestrin supplements are not coming soon, as Myungjin Kim, one of the researchers, explains that Sestrins are not small molecules, but “we are working to find small molecule modulators of Sestrin”.

Before Sestrin supplements become a reality, let’s continue our exercise routine to stay fit and healthy. Here are some best weight loss exercises.

Walking

This is the best form of physical activity as it is convenient, safe, easy to do and need no equipment. Also, it won’t harm your joints. You can burn 100 to 300 calories in 30 minutes of brisk walk (depending on your weight) or 200 to 600 calories in an hour. Initially, aim to walk for 30 minutes 3–4 times a week. Gradually increase the duration or frequency of your walks. You can add more steps to by walking during your lunch break, and taking the stairs at work instead of lift.

Cycling

It is traditionally done outdoors, but you can use the stationary bikes at your gym and get the benefits of cycling while staying indoors. Not only cycling can help in weight loss, but studies have revealed that cycling regularly can increase insulin sensitivity, and lower risk of heart disease, cancer, and death.

Swimming

Go for swimming and have some fun while losing weight. Swimming at a moderate pace for 30 minutes burns around 250 calories – say experts. Studies have shown that swimming for 60 minutes 3 times per week can significantly reduce body fat, improve flexibility, and reduce several heart disease risk factors, including high total cholesterol and blood triglycerides. Swimming is a low-impact exercise, meaning that it doesn’t stress your joints.