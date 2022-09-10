Can Monkeypox Cause Mental And Neuro Illness? Here's What Study Reveals

Don't take monkeypox lightly! It may cause cognitive disease.

Monkeypox causes skin rashes and flu-like symptoms, but a study has revealed that the disease can also cause neurological and mental problems. There are reports of neurological problems in people infected with the smallpox virus and in people vaccinated. The outcomes have been issued in the journal 'Clinical Medicine'.

Neurological Symptoms Due To Monkeypox

Neurological issues, including 'encephalitis' (inflammation of the brain), developed in people exposed to monkeypox (two per cent to three per cent). However, it is essential here that these data are based on a few studies conducted among participants. In addition to severe and rare brain problems, we found more common neurological symptoms, including headache, muscle aches, and fatigue, in a broader group of people with monkeypox. However, it was unclear from the studies how severe these symptoms were. It was also dark how many people with monkeypox had mental problems such as anxiety and depression.

Monkeypox Case Over The World

However, it could not be said with certainty through the study that this virus is the cause of these problems. Furthermore, if this virus is causing these problems, the biological processes underlying it are unclear, and it may directly affect the nervous system.

New England Journal Of Medicine's Research

Research in the 'New England Journal of Medicine' involved more than 500 people from 16 countries affected by the current outbreak. Although no cases of 'encephalitis' were reported, more than a quarter of 10 people with monkeypox had headache symptoms. However, Spain recently wrote two 'encephalitis' cases among people infected with monkeypox.

Conclusion

The latest study and subsequent studies suggest that 'neuropsychiatric' symptoms are not uncommon. We are not expecting severe issues in the brain, but situations like 'encephalitis' can come up in some people. More research is needed on whether these symptoms persist over time and are caused by monkeypox.

