Can Long Covid Symptoms Last For Two Years? Explains This Study

In a report published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, it has been said that even after two years of recovery, some COVID symptoms are being seen in patients.

Coronavirus infection and its various new variants have spread tragedy worldwide for the last two years. In some countries, the current corona situation is considered the fourth wave. Amidst all this, The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal has made an important disclosure about corona infection. This report has said that even after two years of being infected with corona, more than half of the people show at least one symptom. Furthermore, the Lancet Respiratory Medicine report states that even after recovering, symptoms of long COVID persist in more than half of the patients even after two years. This study has said that patients' physical and mental health has improved after recovery, but symptoms of long COVID persist for a long time in most of these people.

Lancet Study On Corona Survivors

192 people who took part in this study needed more than two years to recover completely. According to Professor Bin (Cao, the head of this Lancet study) from the China-Japan Friendship Hospital, results found in this study indicate that hospitalized corona-infected patients require more than a year to recover appropriately. Therefore, people who have seen severe symptoms during corona infection need continuous monitoring for excellent recovery and treatment.

Long COVID Impact On Survivors

According to the study, a more prolonged effect has been seen on the health of people suffering from corona than ordinary people. However, the study also said that more information is still needed about the effect of long COVID to reduce its impact on people's health. In addition, the Lancet medical journal states that more research studies are required to cure such patients fully.

Conclusion

This report in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine Journal states that it can take up to 2 years for patients to recover after being infected with corona fully. More than 1 thousand people infected during the first wave were included in this study. The study has suggested a need to take new steps for extreme monitoring and treatment of such patients.