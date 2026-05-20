Can hydrotherapy help lower blood pressure? Expert explains the benefits of warm water therapy

Warm water therapy may support heart health by improving circulation and relaxation. Expert explains how hydrotherapy could help manage high blood pressure naturally.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 20, 2026 7:25 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Uma Shankar Sharma

Hydrotherapy benefits (Image AI Generated)

As healthcare slowly shifts toward preventive care and general well being approaches, hydrotherapy is getting more popular, partly because it can work as an auxiliary tool when someone is dealing with high blood pressure. Hydrotherapy itself is the medical use of water, and it involves things like hot-water immersion, whirlpool baths, aquatic exercises, contrast showers and even foot soaks. At first, it was mostly linked with relaxation and physical rehabilitation, but now it's being discussed more often due to its effects on the circulatory system and also because it can ease tension a bit.

Spending time in warm water may help by loosening blood vessels, supporting smoother blood circulation, and contributing to the nervous system balance. Since hypertension is common in connection with stress, a sedentary lifestyle, and various long term illnesses, hydrotherapy could end up being useful for hypertensive patients.

How hydrotherapy supports blood pressure regulation?

According to Dr Uma Shankar Sharma, Medical-In-Charge, Kailash Institute of Naturopathy, Ayurveda and Yoga, "The way hydrotherapy really effects blood pressure control is mostly by vascular dilation, basically means the blood vessels loosen up , and they dilate. When someone uses warm water with temperatures around 37.5 C up to 40 C, it tends to make the blood vessels relax, so there is less resistance to blood flowing through, and circulation improves in the end."

Role of warm water in improving circulation

The doctor further explained that hydrotherapy can touch the autonomic nervous system, it does this by encouraging parasympathetic activity, sometimes called the "relaxation mode" of the body. At the same time, it helps reduce stress driven sympathetic activity , since that side when it is elevated tends to bring more adrenaline and cortisol. And this is helpful because stress is tightly linked to higher blood pressure.

Hydrotherapy benefits

You may like to read

Finally, there is the hydrostatic pressure that shows up because the body is immersed in water. That pressure supports a more effective venous return, so blood comes back more efficiently. Some studies even suggest hydrotherapy can improve nocturnal dipping of blood pressure, which is a sign that the heart is doing well.

Common therapeutic water treatments

"Warm-water bathing, and immersion therapy, for periods around 20 to 40 minutes, are probably among the most commonly used hydrotherapy approaches for people dealing with high blood pressure. Warm foot baths are another type, involving partial soaking of the feet just a bit above the ankles for roughly 15 minutes, give or take," the doctor told.

Then there's contrast hydrotherapy, where you do a kind of back-and-forth sequence with warm then cold water applications. This is often believed to help circulation and improve vascular adaptability, more or less. In hands-on professional sessions, therapists sometimes suggest warm compresses placed across the upper back and along the spine, aiming to encourage a calmer state and support vascular equilibrium.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or treatment guidance. Individuals with hypertension, heart disease, or other medical conditions should consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting hydrotherapy or any alternative wellness therapy.