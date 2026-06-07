Can GLP-1 drugs cause severe diarrhoea? Mayim Bialik’s experience raises awareness of digestive risks

Mayim Bialik's experience highlights potential digestive side effects of GLP-1 drugs, including severe diarrhoea, underscoring the importance of monitoring symptoms carefully.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 7, 2026 9:11 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra

Mayim Bialik. (Image: Instagram)

Actor and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik is opening up candidly about her "GLP-1 nightmare" and explains the side effects she experienced after taking the popular weight-loss and diabetes drug. The 49-year-old actress shared in a personal essay on June 5 that she started using a GLP-1 medication not for weight loss but because she believed it might help fight inflammation associated with a number of chronic autoimmune diseases. However she did not find relief in the treatment but instead suffered from a number of severe gastrointestinal symptoms that eventually led her to withdraw from the treatment.

Why Mayim Bialik took a GLP-1 drug?

Bialik explained that she has been living with multiple health issues such as Graves' Disease, Connective Tissue Disease, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, Sj gren's Syndrome and Dysautonomia. The actress said that three different doctors recommended that she consider taking a GLP-1 drug because there is ongoing research on what the drugs can do to help decrease inflammation. She hoped that the treatment would help her alleviate symptoms which had been troubling her for years but things didn't go as she expected.

"Explosive" diarrhoea

Bialik, who described her reaction to the drug as an "explosive, uncontrollable diarrhoea" even when taking the smallest dosage said it's "a miracle that it's not more severe." She also complained of burping foul sulfur, abdominal cramping, bloating, body aches, extreme thirst and needing to go to the bathroom over and over again. Her symptoms were so severe that she couldn't hold water and had to hurry to use the toilet. The actress later visited gastroenterologist who reportedly informed her that some patients taking GLP-1 drugs experience digestive reactions.

Can GLP-1 drugs cause severe diarrhoea?

Yes, the experts say, diarrhoea is one of the known side effects of gastrointestinal origin seen with GLP-1 receptor agonists. According to Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director of Surgical Oncology at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi, gastrointestinal side effects ranges from nausea, vomiting, bloating and diarrhea which can be severe enough to result in dehydration and electrolyte imbalance in rare cases. Symptoms are typically more prevalent in the first couple of weeks of treatment or after a dose increase.

What happens why these side-effects occur?

The NIH says GLP-1 receptor agonists are drugs that mimic a natural hormone that helps control blood sugar and appetite. These medications slow the passage of food through the gastrointestinal tract, and may cause gastrointestinal symptoms in some individuals. Dr. Malhotra says, "Those who have underlying digestive disorders, have multiple medical issues, or are on a host of medications at the same time may be more susceptible to side effects, so it's always monitored by a health care specialist they work with."

When to seek medical assistance?

Healthcare professionals advises to seek immediate medical attention if diarrhoea is persistent, severe or if you are dizzy, dehydrated, unable to drink fluids, have severe abdominal pain or signs of electrolyte imbalance. Bali case highlights that although GLP-1 drugs have worked well for those seeking to control their weight and type 2 diabetes they are not without potential risks. These drugs have the potential to be very effective when used correctly but patients need to understand any side effects and if they have any concerns they should let their doctor know right away. With the rise in popularity of GLP-1 drugs stories such as Bialik are spreading awareness that the outcome of treatment may be different for everyone.

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Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. GLP-1 medications affect individuals differently which is why it is crucial to consult a healthcare professional regarding symptoms.