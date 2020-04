COVID-19 continues to throw new challenges to scientists with new symptoms and peculiarities. The disease has broken all geographical and social barriers and makes no distinction between the rich and the poor. But one thing has remained more or less consistent since the virus first emerged from a market in Wuhan, China. This deadly contagion is claiming far more men than women. Women are also less likely to suffer from severe complications of the disease. Experts are unable to answer as to why this is happening. They, however, have a few theories that they are working on to find some answers. Now doctors are wondering if female hormones offer a natural protective shield to women. Also Read - Abdominal pain, cardiac inflammation in kids may be linked to COVID-19, say experts

Hormones at play in COVID-19 complications

Now scientists in the United States are acting on this hypothesis in an effort to save men from severe complications of the disease. Two clinical trials are going on simultaneously to test this theory. In each trial men will be injected with female sex hormones for limited durations. One is testing the efficacy of estrogen and the other is concentrating on progesterone. Last week, New York's Long Island doctors treated COVID-19 patients with estrogen supplements in an effort to boost their immune functions. Next week, doctors from Los Angeles will treat male patients with progesterone. This is another hormone that is predominantly found in women. It has anti-inflammatory properties and may prevent harmful overreactions of the immune system.

What experts say

According to researchers of the progesterone study at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, 75 per cent of the hospital's intensive care patients and those on ventilators are men. Even pregnant women, who are usually immunocompromised but have high levels of estrogen and progesterone, experience milder symptoms of COVID-19. This is what led the researchers to wonder if it is something about the female hormones that offer natural protection to the virus. Researchers from the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University on Long Island, who are conducting the estrogen study also follow a similar train of thought.

A word of caution

Many experts specialize in studying sex differences in immunity. They have issued a word of caution here saying that hormones may fail to be the magic bullet that many are hoping for. According to them elderly women with COVID-19, who have less of these hormones, are outliving their male peers. They say that only time will tell if female hormones offer any protection against COVID-19. The preliminary results of the two trials may be available in a few months.

Other causes behind higher mortality rate among men

During the early days of the pandemic in China, experts thought that this disparity may be because there are more male smokers in general. But later on, this disparity was visible in other areas as well where sometimes female smokers were more than male smokers. Some experts say that behavioral factors may also be at play here. One such factor may be because men washed their hands less. Moreover, certain chronic health conditions like diabetes, heart disease and cancer are more common in men. This may also explain the higher mortality rate, say experts. Besides, women have better immunity too.