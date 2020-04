COVID-19 pandemic has left the whole world in a state of panic. Till now more than 2.5 million people have been infected globally and the death toll has risen to nearly 1,77,642. Many countries are under a lockdown due to the fact that this disease is super contagious. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 is primarily transmitted between people through respiratory droplets and contact routes. This happens when someone is in close contact of less than 1 m with a person who has respiratory symptoms like coughing or sneezing. Therefore, your eyes, mouth, nose are exposed to the potentially infective respiratory droplets. However, recently, some doctors have claimed that the novel coronavirus could be spreading through farts. Yes, you read that right. A new body of research suggests that farting can lead to the spread of COVID-19 infection in people. Also Read - World Immunisation Week: don’t let COVID-19 come in the way of your child’s vaccinations

What does the research claim?

An Australian doctor, Andy Tagg claimed that there is a possible link between farts and the new coronavirus infection. While the health experts across the globe are advising people to wear masks and wash hands, this doctor is saying that farting without wearing clothes could actually help in spread of the deadly virus. He has also suggested to take precautions by not farting when present close to other people. The doctor was quoted saying, "I think that what we should do in terms of social distancing and being safe is that … you don't fart close to other people, and that you don't fart with your bottom bare."

The truth about COVID-19 and fart connection

Dr Tagg, who conducted the study said that the farts like faeces, contain aerosol particles which can act as the carrier of the infection of the novel coronavirus. To support what he said, the doctor carried out a research on COVID-19 infected patients and found out that as many as 55% of them had the presence of the virus in their faeces. He wrote about the research on Twitter.

So farts CAN have the power to spray talc long distances. And, in terms of size, a particle of talcum powder is 5 times bigger than a 5-micron aerosol droplet.https://t.co/edsb7rRg8u pic.twitter.com/IQVsocx3zb — Andy Tagg (@andrewjtagg) April 6, 2020

Transmission of the infection through human faeces is something which has been warned by the scientists earlier as well since most transmitters (which included both symptomatic and a symptomatic patients with gastro-intestinal issues) and leftovers of the viral strain were examined in a few patient’s residue as well.

Earlier also, there have been many studies which tried to prove that farts may increase the growth of germs and lead to their spread to longer distances. Even though there has not been any scientific backing behind the viral growth, many health experts are of the opinion that fecal-oral contamination is a factor which can transmit the virus. However, the WHO has said that the risk of contamination of infection through faeces is low. Plus there has been no evidence to support that the traces of fecal matter in passed gas comprised of COVID-19 infection. Infectious disease experts also said that it is highly unlikely.

But since there is risk involved, WHO is advising everyone to wash their hands regularly after using washroom and before you start eating.

Fart and SARS outbreak

Experts have said that there were links between 2003 SARS outbreak and spreading of the disease through passing gas. The transmission of the dangerious virus then was associated with the sewage aerosols. At Amoy Gardens in Hong Kong, many people were infected with SARS disease and the reason was airborne sewage droplets. These droplets were a result of dried-up water taps.