Can Everyday Use of Aluminium Foil Harm Your Health? Here’s How It Is Linked To Cancer Concerns

Most kitchens have aluminium foils. It is used in wrapping leftovers and also in lining baking trays, as well as in cooking and food storage. However, in the last couple of years, there have been some apprehensions that are posted on the internet questioning whether the aluminium foil may lead to cancer. Then are these allegations true? Here's what the research actually indicates on the risks of exposure to aluminium and the cancer risk.
Aluminium foil is composed of fine sheets of aluminium metal. Small quantities of aluminium can be drained into food when it is used in food preparation, particularly at high temperatures. It occurs more frequently when there is the preparation of acidic or spicy food, such as tomatoes, food containing citrus or vinegar.
The National Institute Of Health says, "The occurrence of aluminum ions in food and especially secondary food contamination with aluminum represents a risk for consumers also since elements such as zinc, magnesium, and iron are important for organisms, and no scientific studies have indicated that aluminium plays an important role for a living organism".
At the moment, there is no serious scientific evidence confirming that the use of aluminium foil leads to cancer.
Scientists have established a reasonable amount of aluminium that should be consumed per week. Even the small quantities of foil that can leak out during cooking are usually significantly below toxic amounts to the majority. As a matter of fact, we experience aluminium with food, water, drugs, antacids and even with the natural source in soil.
If you are using aluminium foil, here's what you need to take care of
People who are exposed to higher risks are:
According to the existing scientific findings, the use of aluminium foil to cook does not have a proven association with a higher risk of cancer. Global health authorities consider that levels of aluminium to which one is exposed to when using normal kitchen utensils are safe however just to keep yourself safe you should see if swapping between various cooking materials can provide some reassurance.
