Can Ebola trigger the next pandemic? 'Rare, untreatable' strain of the virus spreading rapidly again, warns WHO; Government revives travel restrictions

Ebola is spreading rapidly again: In the last 24 hours a total of 27 new confirmed cases of this highly lethal virus have been reported. The current trend has caused immense pressure on the World Health Organisation. Read on to know more about Ebola outbreak in 2026.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 9, 2026 8:38 AM IST

The Congolese health authorities reported 27 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 515 across Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, with 91 deaths.

Is the 2026 Ebola outbreak a genuine sign of another pandemic like COVID? In the last month, people across the world have reinstated the fear of facing another COVID-like pandemic situation due to the highly contagious Ebola outbreak in Central Africa. Even though the cases were low and officials confirmed that people are now recovering well from the infections, recent data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) clearly stated that the virus is yet to come under control. The global health body has also issued a warning that Ebola is no longer restricted to the territory of Congo and that the virus is now spreading across to other nearby areas as well. While this may not sound too scary, the fact that it can travel across the border makes it highly worrisome.

While interacting with the media, the global body said, "The fast-moving outbreak which has also spread to neighbouring Uganda is caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus which has no approved treatment or vaccines, though three candidate vaccines are under development. On Saturday, the Congolese health authorities reported 27 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 515 across Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, with 91 deaths. Roughly 95 per cent of all cases are in Ituri and 12 people have recovered to date. Meanwhile, Uganda has reported 19 confirmed cases, including two deaths, as well as one probable case who has died."

Ebola Virus Outbreak 2026: Symptoms, Cases In India, Vaccines Avaibility And More

To understand why this virus poses higher threat of triggering another pandemic, and what can be done to contain the spread, we reached out to Dr. Divya K S, who is a distinguished Infectious Diseases Specialist at Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, Bangalore. Let's learn more about the current Ebola outbreak and traits that makes it dangerous.

What Is Ebola?

Before we get inside the facts that will help us hunt down the traits of this highly infectious virus, let us explain what Ebola actually is. So, Ebola virus disease or EVD, is a serious infectious illness caused by the Ebola virus. It was first identified in 1976 near the Ebola River (the place from where the virus got its name). Several studies have clearly shown that Ebola virus originates from animals, and is being carried mostly by the fruit bats. The virus has high potential to evade human immune system and cause seevere respiratory illenessed and can spread to humans through contact with infected animals.

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Divya K S, explained that Ebola virus disease typically begins like many other viral infections. "Some of the most common symptoms linked with this highly infectious virus include: sudden high fever, severe body aches, intense headache, and extreme fatigue. As the illness progresses, patients may develop vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain." She further added that in severe cases, patients can experience bleeding from various parts of the body, which is why the disease was previously known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever. The infection can also affect multiple organs, leading to complications such as liver failure, kidney failure, and, in some cases, death.

How Does Ebola Spread?

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of an infected person who is already showing symptoms. Which means infected person's body fluid is the primary carrier of this deadly virus. To be specific, the forms of these fluids include - spit, cough droplets, sneeze droplets, sweat, sperm or vaginal discharge, urine, vomit, stool, saliva, or other secretions. Studies have also concluded that the virus can also spread through contact with the body of a person who has died from Ebola.

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Dr. Divya K S noted - "What is equally important is understanding how Ebola does not spread. Unlike COVID-19, Ebola is not an airborne disease. It does not spread through the air, and casual contact such as sitting next to an infected person or being in the same room does not typically result in transmission. For the virus to spread, there must be direct contact with infected blood or bodily fluids."

Should India Worry About Another Virus Outbreak Due To Ebola?

The reason Dr. Divya K S notes that helps people build the trust that the virus will not trigger a serious health situation like COVID-19 is the the facts that its transmission is highly complicated (as discussed above) as compared to COVID which could easily jump from one individual to another.

How To Prevent Ebola Infection?

Dr. Divya K S noted that at present, no special precautions are required beyond being aware of recent travel history. "Individuals should know whether they or someone they have been in close contact with has travelled to countries experiencing Ebola outbreaks, such as Uganda or the Democratic Republic of Congo, within the last 21 days," she said.

She further added, "Anyone who has recently travelled from these regions should monitor themselves for symptoms including fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, or diarrhoea. If any of these symptoms develop, they should seek medical attention immediately, disclose their travel history to healthcare providers, and avoid close physical contact with family members until they have been evaluated."

"For the general public with no travel history to affected regions, standard hygiene measures remain sufficient. Regular handwashing and general infection-prevention practices are all that is currently recommended."

What Tests Predict Ebola Infection In Humans?

Testing for Ebola is performed using a PCR-based laboratory test on a blood sample. At present, widespread testing facilities may not be readily available in countries without reported cases. However, testing capacity can be rapidly established if the need arises.

Therefore, with all the inputs from the doctor and statements released by the WHO, we come to the conclusion that the risk to people in India remains very low when it comes to an Ebola outbreak. And the clear reason is the fact that Ebola is not an airborne disease and does not spread easily through casual contact. Even if a case were to be detected in India, transmission would require direct contact with infected blood or bodily fluids.

Has India Reported Any Ebola Cases In 2026?

As of now, India has not reported any active presence of the Ebola virus in anyone. All the passengers who have shown symptoms associated with this virus have also tested negative, as stated by the officials. "The fact that the virus is not easily transmitted from person to person is what makes it difficult to perform the cross-border transmission. Awareness, appropriate precautions, and prompt reporting of symptoms after travel to affected regions remain the most important measures," said Dr Divya K S.