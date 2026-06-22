Can Ebola spread through the air like COVID-19? Expert explains

Ebola disease is caused by a group of viruses, known as orthoebolaviruses (formerly ebolavirus)1. These viruses can cause serious illness that, without treatment, can cause death. Orthoebolaviruses were discovered in 1976 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and are found primarily in sub-Saharan Africa.

Medically Verified By: Dr. S M Fayaz

How Does Ebola Spread? (Image generated using AI)

As Ebola cases continue to rise in parts of Africa, fears surrounding the deadly virus have resurfaced, with many people questioning whether it can spread through the air like COVID-19 or be transmitted by mosquitoes. While Ebola is highly infectious and has a high fatality rate, experts say several myths about its transmission continue to fuel unnecessary panic.

Speaking exclusively to TheHealthSite.com, Prof. Dr S M Fayaz, Lead and Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, clarified some of the most common myths surrounding Ebola transmission and explained why direct contact with infected bodily fluids remains the primary route of spread.

How Does Ebola Spread? Understanding The Main Modes Of Transmission

Ebola is not classified as an airborne disease. The Ebola virus typically spreads via direct contact with an infected person, animal or deceased person, through their blood or other bodily fluids, or from contaminated medical equipment or needles.

Blood and bodily fluids that contain the Ebola virus include saliva, vomit, urine, faeces, sweat, breast milk and semen. Ebola can also be transmitted through contact with surfaces contaminated with Ebola virus.

Can Ebola Spread Through The Air Like COVID-19? Expert Explains

There is much confusion regarding airborne transmission; however, unlike other airborne diseases, the Ebola virus does not live in the air indefinitely. Therefore, walking near someone who has been infected, being in the same room, or sharing space with an infected person will most likely not result in airborne transmission.

Laboratory studies have shown that virus-contaminated droplets can exist under highly controlled situations but there is currently no factual basis for believing that Ebola can be transmitted between people through the air in real-world scenarios. Understanding this distinction is critical, as airborne diseases require different methods of infection control compared to directly transmitted diseases.

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Why Healthcare Workers Use PPE To Prevent Ebola Infection

While caring for individuals with Ebola virus, healthcare workers use various protective equipment (gown, glove, mask, face shield) separately to cover themselves from being directly exposed to any bodily fluids from the infected person and also to cover themselves against aerosol (droplet) exposures from the infected person during medical procedures. Consequently, these preventive measures have provided a successful means of preventing the transmission of Ebola virus.

Can Mosquitoes Spread Ebola? Debunking A Common Myth

Another myth about Ebola is that it can be carried by mosquitoes. Unlike dengue fever and malaria, mosquitoes do not transmit Ebola. The early stages of an outbreak usually occur when humans come into contact with infected wildlife, especially fruit bats or other animals that carry the virus.

Public education plays a significant role during an outbreak. The spread of misinformation can cause unneeded fear and stigma, which can make it more difficult to control the outbreak. Knowing that Ebola is spread through physical contact and not through the air permits individuals and communities to concentrate their efforts on using the best evidence possible to prevent the spread of this disease.

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