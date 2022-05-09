Can Double Masking Help You Against COVID-19? Experts Reveal Shocking Truth

From using cotton masks to double masking, people have adopted all sorts of ideas to keep the virus infection at bay. But, did you ever realise if double masking can actually protect you from catching COVID-19 infection?

In 2019, when the first cases of COVID-19 were reported from the Wuhan city of China, experts mentioned one very important and necessary step in containing the spread of the virus - masking up. Using face masks was made mandatory in many countries as it was believed that masking up may help in not letting the virus spread and transmit from one individual to another. Over the last two and a half years into the pandemic, the way mask is being used has changed. From using cotton masks to double masking, people have adopted all sorts of ideas to keep the virus infection at bay. But, did you ever realise if double masking can actually protect you from catching COVID-19 infection? Did you ever realise how you are wearing those two masks?

Double Masking To Stay Safe From COVID? There's A Tweak

In a recent study, a team of US researchers have revealed that double-masking might not protect against Covid-19, but rather it raises the risk of infection as well as transmission of the deadly COVID-19 virus. Yes, you read that right! The study published in Physics of Fluids, suggests double masking with improperly fitted masks may "not significantly improve mask efficiency and produces a false sense of security".

Speaking to the media, the lead author of the study said, "More layers mean a less porous face covering, leading to more flow forced out of the perimeter gaps (sides, top, and bottom) in masks with a less secure fit." He went on to add that double layers increase filtering efficiency only with good mask fit but could also lead to breathing difficulties.

Many people around the country are wearing masks, even two to three layers of masks, but a lot of them don't even realise that the way they are masking up is what makes things easier for the COVID virus. "I see so many people not wearing the face masks properly. This way they increase their risk of catching COVID-19," said Dr Dheeraj Wadhwa, Max Hospital.

During the initial days of the pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued mask guidelines which say that loosely woven cloth masks offer the least protection against Covid, and N95 and KN95 masks offer the most.

So, from now whenever you put your masks on, make sure to check if they are well fitted and are actually covering your nostril area and mouth properly.

(With inputs from IANS)

