Dettol producer Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB) says the label refers to extra frequent strains of the virus which they have examined and confirmed to kill.

Dettol brand is trending on the social media for the wrong reason. Some consumers took to social media to question the claim on the label of the Dettol spray bottle that say it may possibly kill “chilly viruses (human coronavirus and RSV).

The trend started after a buyer shared a picture of the label on Facebook. The label of the cleansing product reads: ‘Kills E.Coli, sammonella, MRSA, rotavirus, flu virus, chilly viruses, human coronavirus and RSV’. Along with the image, the person, named Mark Carter, put up a question: ‘This kills coronavirus how did they learn about it in 2019?’

Dettol producer Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB) responded quickly with a clarification that there isn’t a proof its disinfectant spray can kill the lethal Wuhan coronavirus.

The producer clarified that the label refers to extra frequent strains of the virus which they have examined and confirmed to kill. The agency added they have donated £5.5 million in money and merchandise to hospitals in Wuhan to combat the disease. And that it will continue to offer support to help combat and curb the outbreak of the virus.

Latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has sparked a fear among people worldwide. The death toll in China due to the novel virus reportedly rose to 425 as of the end of Monday. Most deaths were from central Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the total number of infected people in China rose to 20,438. Reports also confirm over 150 cases from 23 other countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong and Britain.

Meanwhile, China has agreed to take help from the United States to fight the outbreak and prevent further death. Mention may be made here that the Chinese government had earlier accused the US of spreading “panic” over the coronavirus outbreak. China accused the US for taking the lead in imposing excessive restrictions instead of offering significant assistance.

In India, Kerala has confirmed the third case of coronavirus – another student who returned from Wuhan university. The medical student is kept in an isolation ward at Kanhangad district hospital in Kasaragod, according to Health Minister K K Shailaja.

Two earlier positive cases were students from Thrissur and Alapuzha districts who came back from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.